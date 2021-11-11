From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has pronounced death sentence on Danjuma Fayomi Femi (30) and Jamiu Oyediran (30) for conspiracy and murder.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye in his judgment said :‘’ the prosecutor has led credible evidences linking the defendants to commission of the two offences. Having found them guilty of the offence of Conspiracy and Murder, two of them hereby sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for offence of conspiracy and also to death for offence of murder, may God have mercy on your souls, he added.’’

According to the charge, the defendants on 11th of December, 2017 in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, conspired and murdered one Adeoye Adegoke, contrary to Sections 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

One of the deceased relatives who testified before court said, he met his brother on the hospital bed on that day, struggling for his life, before he gave up the ghost, he mentioned the defendants’ names alongside Seyi a.k.a. Koro, Ilesanmi a.k.a Babaloja, Dare a.k.a. DD, Jamiyu, Kabiru a.k.a. KB, Johnson, Festus a.k.a. Dudu, Ganiyu a.k.a. G-Boy, Owolabi Yinka a.k.a. AK-700, Michael Oyeniyi a.k.a. Poison and others now at large, tied his hands and penis and started beating him on allegation of stealing a bag full of indian hemp.

Barrister Gbemiga Adaramola, the prosecutor, in proofing his case, called six witnesses and also tendered statements of the defendants and witnesses, photographs of the deceased, sticks, rope, medical reports among others as exhibits.

The convicts spoke in their own defense through their counsel and called no witness.

