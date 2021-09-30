From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 40-year-old woman, Bolaji Elesho, her 24-year-old son, Bidemi, were yesterday sentenced to four years imprisonment by an Osun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo, for house breaking and stealing.

The convicts pleaded guilty of four coup t charges bothering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing, leveled against them by the police.

The prosecutor, Mr. Rasak Olayiwola, told the court that the convicts committed the crime on September 27, 2021 around 4:30am, between Araromi Community, Owode, Ilesa road and Oja-Oba area, Osogbo.

He told the court that Bidemi broke into the shop of one Nafisat Adeyeye and carted away some cigarettes and other items, and took same to his mother.

Olayiwola further told the court that the convicts stole four packets of cigarettes which valued N16, 000, two packets of Bohem cigarettes valued N8, 000, two cartoons of Rezler and two cartons of peak milk that worth N16, 000.

Others items stolen, according to the charge sheet include; toothpaste, two sachets of yoghurt among other items, all valued N151, 000.

The offenses, according to the charge sheet, were contrary to sections 516, 413, 390 (9), and 430 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Magistrate Abiona Adebayo, thereby sentenced the convicts to four years imprisonment with hard labour.

Magistrate Adebayo said the woman should pay N150,000 as option of fine while her son was also given an option of fine of N100,000.

End

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.