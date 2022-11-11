From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), has set aside its order remanding the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa for contempt of court.

Justice Chizoba Oji equally set aside the contempt proceedings and all the orders of conviction for contempt against the EFCC Chairman.

Justice Chizoba Oji set aside the proceedings today after hearing an application brought by the EFCC Chairman.

The decision followed and application dated November 10 which was brought pursuant to Section 6(6) (a) and Section 36(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Section 91 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, Cap S6 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nig. 2004 and other relevant enactments.

The court found that at the time the order the EFCC Chairman was not in contempt of court as he had complied with the order that the Respondent’s Range Rover be released and by several internal memoranda, the Applicant had initiated the commission’s internal mechanism to ensure the payment of the sum of N40, 000,000 to the Respondent.

spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, has confirmed this development to Daily Sun.