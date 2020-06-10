By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Yaba has freed a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) charged with killing her father’s friend, Babatunde Ishola who allegedly tried to rape her.

Magistrate Philip Adebowale Ojo struck out the murder charge filed by the police against the Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 pupil, following advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The teenager is a SS3 student of Aboru High School and resides on Olalemide Street, Aboru.

According to a police statement after arrest of the teenager for the crime: ” She went to the house of the deceased on March 7 to help him fetch water as the deceased was living alone.

“The late Ishola was a friend to the suspect’s father and she had always been helping him with house chores.

“But while she was helping out with the water, on the said date, the deceased allegedly attempted raping her and she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.”

The Director, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Dr. Babajide Martins, whose office defended the teenager pro bono, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision.