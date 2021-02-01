An Abuja mobile court, yesterday, shutdown popular Wuse market, the UTC and the Murg shopping plazas for violating the presidential regulations on COVID-19.

The court also convicted about 100 persons who were arrested by the enforcement team for not wearing face masks in public places.

This was coming barely six days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021.

The court presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni, fined the violators N2,000 each, with an option of two weeks community service.

She also explained that the convicts were given lesser penalties because they were first time offenders.