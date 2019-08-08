Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano High Court, presided by Justice Ibrahim Musa Muhammed has ordered the agent of Changyi Yuanxiang, a foreign textile firm to pay N100 million as compensation to Nigerian firm, RAS Textile Limited.

In a judgement delivered July 30, 2019, the court slammed the defendant for unlawful and unauthorised use of the name of the petitioner in the importation of 19 containers and for exposing him to tax liability.

The court also asked the defendant to pay N10,000 and N5 million respectively as damages for the psychological trauma suffered by the defendant and as cost of prosecuting the case

According to the judgement, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Kano, the court also restrained the defendant from further use of the name of the petitioner in any kind of transaction without first obtaining his written consent.

Meanwhile, the lawyers to the petitioner, A A Gadanya and Co, have accused the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 1, Kano State of interference in the process of executing an order of the court.

In a petition, they sent to the Police Service Commission, dated August 3, they alleged that the Assistant Inspector General of Police had halted the execution of the order when he personally led his officers to stop it by judicial officers.

The chambers threatened to sue the police institution should their client be denied the fruits of the judgement