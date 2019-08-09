Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano High Court presided by Justice Ibrahim Musa Muhammed has ordered the agent of Changyi Yuanxiang, a foreign textile firm to pay N100 million as compensation to Nigerian firm, RAS Textile Limited.

In a judgment delivered July 30, the court slammed the defendant for unlawful and unauthorized use of the name of the petitioner in the importation of 19 containers and for exposing him to tax liability.

The court also asked the defendant to pay N10,000 and N5 million respectively as damages for the psychological trauma suffered by the defendant and cost of prosecuting the case

The court also restrained the defendant from further use of the name of the petitioner in any kind of transaction without first obtaining his written consent.