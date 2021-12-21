From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday slammed a fine of N2 million against the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for refusing to appear in court on two occasions in the hearing of the seized passport of former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who frowned at the action of the NIS and its lawyer, Mr JA Adamu, described the Service’s action as unprofessional and gross disregard for the court.

Justice Ekwo ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice to ‘take disciplinary action against JA Adamu, who has been appearing in court for the respondent/applicant for his unprofessional conduct.

‘I make an order for the counsel to appear in court on the next adjourned date to show cause why I shall not make further order against him.’

The judge, who lamented that the Federal Government agency has continued to show disregard for the court by refusing to comply with the order of the Court directing it to release the international passport seized from the former governor at the Abuja International Airport on his return from a foreign trip earlier in the year.

Following the action of the NIS, Odili had approached the court to order the release of his passport as the action of the NIS, without any reasonable excuse, violated his fundamental human rights.