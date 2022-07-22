From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A Federal High Court seating in Jalingo, Taraba State on has ordered the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to pay the sun of Two Million Naira only as compensation to a Jalingo based businessman Mr Uche Obi for sealing his multi million naira shop business premises and violation of his fundamental human rights.

The presiding judge Justics Simon Akpa Amoneda in his ruling said that the actions of the regulatory body to arrest and detain the business mogul in a purely civil case and sealing his business premises constituted a violation of his rights and ordered the SON to publish an apology in at least tow national Dailies.

” The treatment meted out to the Applicant by the officers of the Respondent was in negation of the Right of Dignity of his person. His invitation, arrest and detention by the officers for a purely civil and business transaction which had no element of criminality whatsoever, are a violation of his inalienable Right to Personal Liberty.

“That the restraint, hindrance or let placed on the movement of the Applicant by the officers of the Respondent constituted an undue and unwarranted interference with his inalienable Right to Freedom of Movement.

“The Respondent shall issue a public apology to the Applicant vide any two widely circulated National Dailies within 48 hours of issuance of the Order for the violation of the fundamental rights of the Applicant above referred. The Respondent shall pay the sum of Two Million Naira only in favour of the Applicant as compensation/damages for the inexcusable breach of his fundamental human rights” the judgement read in parts.

Justice Amoneda further instructed that “without prejudice to any investigation being carried out by the Respondent, the Respondent shall within 48 hours of the service of this Order upon them, cause the office and business premises of the Applicant to be unsealed. The Respondent, their agents, privies, and anyone however called are restrained from further inviting, arresting, detaining or threatening to arrest the Applicant with the facts of this case, except upon a Valid Order of the High Court”.

Council to Mr Obi Dr. Ibrahim Effiong while speaking to journalist said the Federal High Court has once again given hope to a common man and the voiceless.

“If not for the court, who is my client Chief Uche Ubi to contend issues with the SON? We have gained more hope, it is a landmark judgment.

Reacting to the judgement, Mr Uche Obi praise the High Court and express happiness for the return of his business premises to him.

“At least today, the people of Taraba state can witness the injustice that was perpetrated on me that I am a seller of substandard building materials. It was a mere allegation. For me, it is not about the money, it is about my business reputation, thank God the court has vindicated me” he said.

Our correspondent recall that the multi Million Naira building materials shop, located at Hamaruwa way was sealed by SON about ten months ago, on allegations that the owner of the shop was selling substandard building materials for customers within and outside the state.