From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has stopped the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and three others from making appointments into the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria(CIPMN).

The institute and its Registrar Hajiya Hajara Yusuf, dragged the SGF, Mr Bo’s Mustapaha, Dr (Mrs) Mimi Abu, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo and the attorneys general of the federation and minister of justice to court over appointment into the institute.

In a motion with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/253/2022, the plaintiffs prayed the court to stop the respondent from making any appointment in the CIPMN.

In his ruling dated March 7, 2022, Justice Emeka Nwite said, ”That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants or any other person however described, not to transmit or issue any letter, directive, information, or instruction to any of the principal officers or council members of the 1st plaintiff (CIPMN) or to any other person including any member of the 1st plaintiff and the general public by any means, in connection with any appointment or attempted appointment of the 1st defendant or any other person as sole administrator of the 1st plaintiff or however described, or pertaining to taking over, handing over or undertaking the management and administrative functions of the 1st plaintiff in any manner whatsoever pending the determination ofbtge motion on notice.

”That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant (including their Defendants/Respondents agent, Successors representatives with whatever name called) from making appointment or attempted appointment of the 1st Defendant/Respondent or any other person as the sole administrator of the 1st Plaintiff/Applicant and any further or other actions of the 2nd

Defendants/Respondents relating and to the administration and management of the 1 Plaintiffs/Respondents pending the determination.”