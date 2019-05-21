Shina Ounbiyi-Joseph

Justice O .O Majekodunmi of the Ogun State High Court, Ota, has restrained Governor Ibikunle Amosun and 11 others from taking any further step in the process of appointing the new Oba of Ilamiro town.

The court’s restraining order will lapse pending the final determination of the suit on the subject matter.

Apart from the governor, other respondents which the interim order also affected are the Executive Council of the state, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair, the Chairman and the Secretary of Ado-Ota Local Government Area as well as Ogun State government.

Others include Chieftaincy Committee of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Ogun State, Chief Taofeek Owoogun (Osolo of Ilamiro), Chief Segun Ashakpo Akinjide (Jagunmola of Ilamiro), Chief Monruf Okeosa (Asalu of Ilamiro), Chief Kabiru Alagba (Aro of Ilamiro), and Chief Sunday Obanla (Osunba of Ilamiro).

Further hearing has been adjourned till June 4.