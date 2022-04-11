From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has ordered parties in a suit filed over the controversy on the appointment of a presiding pastor for First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, to maintain status-quo antebellum, pending the next date of hearing.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who gave the order, at the weekend, following an ex parte motion moved by Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, ordered that the Respondents be put on notice of the processes filed in the suit, including the Order of the Court.

Plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/432/2022 had sued the Incorporated Trustees of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, and current acting pastor, Reverend Tom Takpatore, as first and second respondents. The plaintiffs had sought, among others, an order restraining the respondents from continuing with the process of selection and appointment of a substantive presiding pastor for the church pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

They also sought an order of court directing the respondents to maintain status quo ante bellum, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

After hearing the motion, Justice Egwuatu ordered the parties to maintain status quo ante bellum, pending the next date of hearing.

He adjourned the case till May 30, 2022 for hearing of the motion on notice.