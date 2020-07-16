Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has restrained the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Scams Energy Limted and four others from taking any further steps over the plan to sell some shares of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC).

The restraining order is further extended to other firms including Aura Energy Limited, Highland Dsco Acquisition Limited, JEDC and Sushi Energy Limited.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order sequel to a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/729/2020 filed by counsel to the two aggrieved stakeholders in JEDC – MBS Merchant Limited and Masanawa Enterprises Co. Ltd, Mahmud Magaji (SAN).

The judge had while ruling in an ex-parte motion agreed with Magaji that the interest of his clients would be jeopardised should the planned sale of 50 per cent of Aura Energy in JEDC to Highland Disco is effected before the determination of the substantive suit.

The judge then adjourned till a later date for further proceedings in the case.