From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Ebonyi State House of Assembly from declaring the seats of three members including the Deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa vacant or disturbing their legislative functions as elected members of the House.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the restraining order sequel to a motion exparte brought by three aggrieved lawmakers of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Mrs. Ngozi Lilian Eziulo (representing Afikpo Nort East); Oliver Osi (PDP-Ivo) and the Deputy Speaker Odefa Obasi Odefa (PDP- Oshiru/Ukawu/Abomege).

The House had purportedly declared their seats vacant for allegedly resigning from their party, PDP.

Justice Ekwo who granted the order after listening to counsel to the lawmakers, Nkemekolam Okoro, specifically restrained the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, the Clerk of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly; Ebonyi state House of Assembly and Hon. Kingsley Ogbonna Ikoro, from “taking any other further steps as it relates to the entire circumstances of this matter and as from disturbing the plaintiffs membership of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

” An order is hereby made directing the parties in this suit to maintain status quo ante bellum that existed on the 18th day of February 2022, pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice already pending before the court.

Other defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/223/2022 are the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC); Attorney General of the Federation(AGF); the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service.

Meanwhile, the court has equally directed the plaintiffs to serve the originating processes in the matter and all other subsequent processes be served on the defendants by substituted means to wit: by delivering to any adult, official, staff, or person and or by pasting at Ebonyi state Liaison office, at plot 146, Mississippi Street, off Alvan Ikoku way, Abuja.

Justice Ekwo has adjourned the matter to March 16, for the motion on notice.