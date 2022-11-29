From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has stopped the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, from further incursion and continuing to deface the master plan of the Centenary Economic City Free Zone in respect of its parcel of land at plot 1271, Wawa district, Cadestral zone, pending the final determination of the motion on notice.

Equally restrained by the court for the same reason are the Federal Capital Development Authority(FCDA) and Arab Contractors( OAO) Nigeria Limited.

The court further granted an interim order directing parties to maintain status quo ante bellum, which existed on October 26, 2022, and not take any other further steps, in respect of the subject matter of the suit pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice.

The court has ordered that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria be served by substituted means through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, at the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo has ordered the plaintiff to serve the defendants all processes of the suit within seven days of his order, which was made on November 22, 2022.

The parcel of land measuring 1.267.27 hectares, situated at plot 1271, Wawa district, Cadestral Zone E24, is designated as Centenary Economic City Free Zone, by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on September 1, 2014, and more particularly designed in the survey/master plan of the Centenary Economic City Free Zone, designed by the Eagle Hills Properties LLC of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the restraining orders after listening to an exparte motion moved by Nkem Okoro on behalf of the plaintiff.

The order was in respect of suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/2130/2022, filed by the Centenary Economic City Free Zone and Centenary City Free Zone Company.

Other defendants in the suit are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority(NEPZA), and the Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The case has been adjourned to December 5 for the hearing of the motion on notice.