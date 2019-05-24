Lukman Olabiyi

Justice R.H. Gwandu of the National Industrial Court (NIC), Lagos has restrained the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) and four others from conducting the scheduled National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) election, pending the determination of the suit filed by one of the contestants against them.

The court restrained the respondents after hearing the motion ex- parte filed by Omotayo Olatunbosun, who represented Mrs Sekinah Lawal, a contestant to the office of the NAWOJ chairmanship.

In the suit designated NICN/LA/248/2019, the court ordered an interim injunction restraining the respondents from recognising the first defendant, Ekene Adeola, as candidate for the chairperson in the scheduled NAWOJ election as well as restraining the body responsible for the conduct of the election from going ahead with it.

Joined as defendants in the suit are Ekene Adeola, the Registered Trustees of the NUJ, Ifeyinwa Omole, Ladi Lawal, Mrs Abiola Beckley and Mrs Yemisi Adeniran.

The moment the court granted the prayers, it ordered that the defendants be put on notice, while it ordered for accelerated hearing of the case.

Apart from the accelerated hearing order, it urged parties to obey the order of court, holding that any attempt of omission or commission would be treated as contempt of the court.

It, subsequently, adjourned the matter till May 30 for accelerated hearing.