From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday stopped the Federal G overnment from taking further steps towards appointing a consultant for the monitoring and implementation of the $300 million allegedly looted by the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha which was repatriated to Nigeria through a tripartite agreement between United States of America and Bailiwick of Jersy.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who halted the process specifically ordered all parties to the suit to maintain Status Quo Ante Bellum and not take any steps whatsoever to affect the res (the subject matter of disputes before his court), The Federal government of Nigeria, the United States Government and the Bailiwick of Jersy entered into a tripartite agreement for the implementation of the $ 300 million Abacha loot on the condition that the funds would be used as part of the funding for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja – Kano dualisation and the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

Accordingly, government sent out an invitation for consultants to submit proposals to the Federal Ministry of Justice, whereupon, the claimant PPP Advisories Consortium was among the 4 prequalified firms among the 17 firms that responded to the request for prequalification. After the evaluation of the financial proposals of the 4 prequalified consultants, the claimants PPP ADVISORIES CONSORTIUM secured the highest combined Technical and Financial score and therefore ought to have been awarded the contract instead of Cleen Foundation which got the least combined Technical and Financial score among the four prequalified consultants.