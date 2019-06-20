Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano Federal High Court has restrained Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from acting on the preliminary report of investigations on the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the state’s Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission.

The anti-graft agency had, a few weeks ago, presented a preliminary report to Ganduje, wherein the monarch was accused of misappropriating funds belonging to the Emirate Council.

The court presided over by Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, gave the order on Tuesday in a motion exparte filed by the emir against the Commission, the Attorney General and the governor.

The motion was supported by an affidavit sworn to by Dan Buran Kano and Chief of Staff to the emir, Muhammad Manir Sanusi.

The court directed that the restraining order be served on the respondents (defendants) in the suit through a publication in the Daily Trust Newspaper or on the Attorney General of Kano State while the case was adjourned to Thursday next week for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Kano State Public Compliant and Anti Corruption Commission had boasted that no court in the land could stop it from the ongoing investigation against the emir of Kano.

The Commission also acknowledged, in the same statement, that they were yet to receive any court order stopping them from conducting their statutory responsibilities.

“Generally, nobody issued a court order asking us to stop investigations or to stop any further activities and we believe that it is not even within the powers of the court to stop a statutory agency from performing its statutory responsibility” it stated.