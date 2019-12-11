Desmond Mgboh/Kano

A Kano High Court presided over by Justice A T Badamasi has granted an interim order restraining the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from taking away the powers and functions of the four Kano kingmakers under throug his Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019.

Justice Badamasi also ordered that pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. the governor should not take any step whatsoever under the law on the subject in dispute without consultation with the four kingmakers

The order of the court, dated December 10th, 2019 followed an application brought before by the four kingmakers, namely the Madakin Kano Yusuf Naaba Nabahani; the Makama Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim ; the Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Ban Kano, Mukhtari Adnan against the governor.

Also listed as defendants in the suir were the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, the Attorney General of the state, the four emirs of the newly created emirates, namely Tafida Abubakar Ila, Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, Ibrahim Abubakar and aminu Ado Bayero.

The matter was adjourned to the 17th of December , 2019 for mention.

It would be recalled that the four kingmakers had earlier approached the court seeking to restrain the state governor or his agents from inaugurating the newly constituted Kano State Council of Chiefs.

The four kingmakers had also asked the court to stop the governor from taking any step or doing anything to remove, depose or transfer the Emir of Kano under the purported Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019 without due inquiry and consultation with the kingmakers, who by tradition and enshrined customs are entitled to be consulted.