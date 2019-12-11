Desmond Mgboh/Kano
A Kano High Court presided over by Justice A T Badamasi has granted an interim order restraining the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from taking away the powers and functions of the four Kano kingmakers under throug his Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019.
The order of the court, dated December 10th, 2019 followed an application brought before by the four kingmakers, namely the Madakin Kano Yusuf Naaba Nabahani; the Makama Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim ; the Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Ban Kano, Mukhtari Adnan against the governor.
The matter was adjourned to the 17th of December , 2019 for mention.
It would be recalled that the four kingmakers had earlier approached the court seeking to restrain the state governor or his agents from inaugurating the newly constituted Kano State Council of Chiefs.
The four kingmakers had also asked the court to stop the governor from taking any step or doing anything to remove, depose or transfer the Emir of Kano under the purported Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019 without due inquiry and consultation with the kingmakers, who by tradition and enshrined customs are entitled to be consulted.
Leave a Reply