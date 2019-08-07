Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has today ordered both the Senate and the House of Representatives to stop their plan to take over the legislative duties of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The court made the restraining order Wednesday in the suit filed by the Edo State Government to challenge the directive by the chambers of the National Assembly to the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation of the state’s House of Assembly.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo accordingly

ordered parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

He explained that the order was to restrained parties, particularly the respondents from foisting on the court a fait accompli.

The order followed the submissions of counsel for the plaintiff, Ola Olanikpekun (SAN), who expressed concern about threats by the respondents to tamper with the subject of the dispute.

Justice Taiwo however refused to hear the plaintiff’s motion for interlocutory injunctions, but rather choose but to hear the substantive suit and granted accelerated hearing.

He ordered the respondents to file their responses to the main suit within seven days and for the plaintiff to file his reply within five days.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019 was filed by the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, and it is aimed, among others, to stop the National Assembly from taking over the functions of the state Assembly.

Listed as respondents are: the Clerk of the National Assembly and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.