Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained Daniel Nwafor from parading himself as the Imo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Othman Musa, sitting in Bwari division of the court, made the preservative order sequel to an ex parte motion that emanated from a suit filed by Evan Enwerem against APC (1st defendant), former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole (2nd defendant), and Nwafor, state chairman (3rd defendant).

The judge said the order was made to preserve the res (subject matter) and to prevent a situation to render the Court of Appeal decision a nullity.

The motion had prayed the court for “an order for unconditional stay of execution/enforcement of the judgment of the court delivered on August 14, 2018, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed by APC against the said judgment.

“An order restraining Nwafor’s agents, messengers, privies, representatives, and/or any person(s) acting pursuant to the 3rd defendant as APC Imo State chairman thereby giving effect to the said judgment of the court delivered on August 14, 2018, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed by the party against the said judgment.”

A copy of the enrol order of the court, dated July 16, cited by newsmen, yesterday, disclosed the grounds upon which Justice Musa granted the restraining order.