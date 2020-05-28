Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Muslim Sule Hassan, of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday restrained the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) from revoking the Ororo Marginal Field in OML 95 pending the determination of the suit against them.

Justice Hassan granted the order of interim injunction against the respondents following a May 19 motion ex parte filed by Owena Oil and Gas Ltd.

The court ordered the parties to maintain status quo in relation to the revocation pending the determination of the motion on notice and adjourned till June 10 for hearing. The Ororo field, discovered in 1986, is located within OML 95 in shallow waters offshore Ondo State. It lies in water depths ranging between 23ft and 27 ft.

Owena, in suit FHC/L/CS/587/2020 filed through its counsel Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, said the 1st and 2nd respondents “purportedly revoked the Ororo Maginal Field without recourse to the Plaintiff.”