Godwin Tsa , Abuja

The National Industrial Court (NIC), yesterday, granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), their officers, affiliates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday, September 28.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima issued the preservative order upon an exparte motion by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Ambassadors Association. The order was pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

After listening to the motion moved by counsel to the applicant, Sanusi Musa, Justice Galadima further granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the September 28 or any other date.

The court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director General Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

Labour had threatened to begin an indefinite strike action over hike in pump price and electricity tarrif.