By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Gafar Safari of the Lagos State High Court, yesterday barred the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from arresting Oba Shaheed Ademola Elegushi, and two others pending the hearing and determination of a Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit filed by them.

The Oba and two other members of the Elegushi royal family of Lagos, Chief Abdulahi Elegushi and Prince Akeem Elegushi had filed the suit accusing the defendants of harassment, manhunt and attempt to arrest them over a civil land matter.

Joined alongside the IGP are: Bela Vista Property and Development Company Limited; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf; DSP Ibrahim Agu; one Supol Udofia and the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice as the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents respectively.

The royal family, had dragged the respondents before the court over an alleged plan to take over a land belonging to the family at the Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The applicants alleged that while the matter was still pending in court the defendants resulted to self-help by infringing on their fundamental rights.

They also alleged that the IGP detailed mobile policemen from Mopol 46 to the land with instruction to arrest any member of Elegushi royal family found anywhere on or near the land.

They further accused the police boss of forging a police report that was presented to the court ceding the ownership of their land to Bela Vista property.

