The National Industrial Court of Nigeria Abuja, has ordered Alhaji Musa Mohammed to desist from parading himself as the National President of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Giving the ruling in Abuja on November 13, Justice Olufunke Anuwe, said having completed his tenure, Alhaji Musa and other executives should stop parading themselves as leaders of the association in any capacity.

In a press release signed by the Caretaker Committee Secretary of the union, Augustine Akhigbe, the union urged both the government and the general public to stop any dealing with the out-going President.

The union said: “Permit us to use this medium to inform most importantly the government of Lagos State and the general public that as it stands now Alhaji Musa Muhammed whom before now had been dissolved by the national executive council (NEC) of our great association in line with the association constitution Article 9 (a), Article 2 (a), (b) and Article 6 section A1 (i) has been resrained from parading himself as the President of this union by the Industrial Court in Abuja.

“Having completed his tenure in office, and refused to vacate office despite series of constitutional means directing him to comply, he still went ahead to conduct an unlawful election of the state executive of the association on the 29th of October 2019 and also returned himself back in office as the state chairman despite a restraining order by Honourable Justice Sanusi Kado of the National Industrial Court (NIC) issued on the 20th of September 2019.

“It is no longer news that despite all lawful means to serve Alhaji Musa Muhammed today 13th of November 2019 in her wisdom and discharge of unbias duty Honourable Justice Olufunke Anuwe reaffirm the restraining order and directed that same be served on Alhaji Musa Muhammed and others.

What this implies, according to the union is that Alhaji Musa Muhammed and others mentioned above should with immediate effect stop parading themselves as members of this great association in any capacity.

“Therefore government and her agencies, unions and their affiliate, the general public as well as members of this great association should stop forthwith any dealings regarding this great association with Alhaji Musa Muhammed and others until otherwise decided by the court. Violation of this directive by the court amount to contempt of court,” the union said.