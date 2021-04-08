By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Taofiquat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos State High Court has restrained Mrs. Olufunke Olaynka Otti-Jolapamo, wife of Chief Isaac Morakinyo Jolapamo from selling his husband property situate and laying at !koyi Parkview Residential Scheme, Plot 12, Block AS, Eti-Osa Area.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi gave the restraining order after hearing a motion exparte dated December 8, 2020, filed by Mrs Otti-Jolapamo’s husband seeking to stop sale of the mentioned property.

Apart from Mrs Otti-Jolapamo, the order also restrained her company, CTSR Group Limited which was listed as second respondent in the suit from making any attempt to sell the property.

Chief Jolapamo, in a 17 paragraphs affidavit deposed to in support of the application, claimed ownership of the property in question.

The applicant averred that he got married to Mrs Otti-Jolapamo, on February 23, 2017, under the Nigeria law at Ikoyi Registry.

After their marriage, the deponent averred that based on consentual agreement between him and his wife, they agreed to acquire the mentioned property with the proceed from the sale of his two ships.

Chief Jolapamo averred that his wife being a younger person, he designated his authority to her to carry out the transaction leading to the sale of the ships and acquisition of the property in Ikoyi.

The applicant further averred that sometime in 2019, he and his wife traveled to America but he later returned to Nigeria which his wife did not.

And to his greatest surprise, his wife sent a whatapp message to him from her based in America, that she want to sell the house in question.

Besides, he alleged that her wife have not gave him account of the proceeds realized from the sale of his ships.

The judge, after listening to applicant’s counsel, granted

an order of Interim Injunction restraining the first and second respondents, their agents, servants, privies and assigns from trespassing, taking any steps or further steps to sell, convey or transfer in any manner howsoever, the title or interest in the applicant’s property situate and laying at !koyi Parkview Residential Scheme, Plot 12, Block AS, Eti-Osa Area.

The court also restrained the Registrar of Title from registering any instrument presented by the respondents, their agents, servants, privies or proxies or any person whosoever, in respect to the applicant’s property with occupancy Number 87/ 87/ 1995AA.

Again, an order restraining any officer otherwise authorized to issue Governor’s Consent from giving consent to any __ instrument submitted or filed by the respondents, their agents, servants, privies or proxies or any person whosoeve in respect to the property was also granted by the court.