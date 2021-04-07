By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Taofiquat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos State High Court has restrained Mrs. Olufunke Olaynka Otti-Jolapamo, wife of Chief Isaac Morakinyo Jolapamo, from selling his husband’s property situated at Ikoyi Parkview Residential Scheme, Plot 12, Block AS, Eti-Osa Area.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi gave the restraining order after hearing a motion exparte dated December 8, 2020, filed by Mrs Otti-Jolapamo’s husband, seeking to stop the sale of the said property.

Apart from Mrs Otti-Jolapamo, the order also restrained her company, CTSR Group Limited, which was listed as second respondent in the suit, from making any attempt to sell the property.

Chief Jolapamo, in a 17-paragraph affidavit deposed to in support of the application, claimed ownership of the property in question.

The applicant averred that he got married to Mrs Otti-Jolapamo, on February 23, 2017, under the Nigeria law, at Ikoyi Registry. After their marriage, the deponent averred that he and his wife agreed to acquire the mentioned property with the proceeds from the sale of his two ships.

Chief Jolapamo averred that his wife being younger, he designated his authority to her to carry out the transaction leading to the sale of the ships and acquisition of the property in Ikoyi. The applicant further averred that sometime in 2019, he and his wife traveled to America, but he later returned to Nigeria while his wife did not. And to his greatest surprise, his wife sent a WhatsApp message to him from her base in America, that she wanted to sell the house in question.

The judge, after listening to the applicant’s counsel, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the first and second respondents, their agents, servants, privies and assigns from trespassing, taking any steps or further steps to sell, convey or transfer in any manner, howsoever, the title or interest in the applicant’s property situated and laying at Ikoyi Parkview Residential Scheme, Plot 12, Block AS, Eti-Osa Area.