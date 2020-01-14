Lukman Olabiyi

A Lagos State magistrate court has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against hip hop artist, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, his two brothers and their cousin.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the four defendants from the police, disclosed their intention to withdraw the case.

Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24, and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, were the defendants in the case.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

They were arraigned by the police on December 16, but Marley, the fourth defendant, was absent.

The court granted the trio N500,000 bail each with two sureties in the like sum.

Chief Magistrate Elias ordered the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce Marley in court on December 31, 2019, so that he could take his plea.

Following his failure to honour the court on the said date and pleas for another chance by his counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji, the court threatened to order the artiste’s arrest if he didn’t show up today (January 14).

At the commencement of proceedings, only Marley’s brothers and cousin were present.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Edet Okoi told the court that Marley and the three other defendants had reached an out-of-court settlement with the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola.

Okoi tendered a letter bearing the agreement to Mr Elias.

The defendants’ counsel Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji confirmed that a deal had been reached.

Chief Magistrate Elias also confirmed the agreement from Mr Ademola, and who was present.

He said: “In view of the letter of withdrawal, the defendants are hereby discharged.”

In the dismissed charge, the police claimed that Marley’s brothers and cousins, while in a motorcade with Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an IPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to Mr Ademola.

The court heard that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up.

Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde Fashola and others at large obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Marley.

He sajd: “One of the vehicles in the musician’s motorcade hit the complainant’s vehicle from the back while he was throwing out money from his vehicle to his fans.

”When the complainant alighted from the vehicle to inspect the damage, Obere entered the complainant’s Camry car and drove it off with the motorcade. Ademola reported to the police and the vehicle was tracked to where it was parked at Jakande Crescent, Oniru in Lagos.

“When the police arrived at the location in company with the complainant, Naira Marley and his boys started beating the complainant.

“A group of boys obstructed the police from arresting the musician but they were able to apprehend the three defendants.”

He said the offences contravened Sections 112,172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015