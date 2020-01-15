Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Magistrates’ Court Tinubu area has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against hip hop artist, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, his two brothers and their cousin.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias, gave the order yesterday , after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the four defendants from the police, disclosing their intention to withdraw the case

Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley. They were arraigned by the police on December 16, but Marley, the fourth defendant, was absent.

The court granted the trio N500,000 bail each with two sureties in like sum.

Elias ordered the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce Marley in court on December 31, 2019 so that he would take his plea.

Following his failure to honour the court date and pleas for another chance by his counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji, the court threatened to order the artiste’s arrest if he didn’t show up yesterday (January 14).

At the commencement of proceedings yesterday, only Marley’s brothers and cousin were present.

The Prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that Marley and the three other defendants had reached an out of court settlement with the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola.

Okoi tendered a letter bearing the agreement to Mr Elias. The defendants’ counsel Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji, confirmed that a deal had been reached.

Elias also confirmed the agreement from Mr Ademola, who was present. He said: “In view of the letter of withdrawal, the defendants are hereby discharged.”

In the dismissed charge, the police claimed that Marley’s brothers and cousins, while in a motorcade with Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an IPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to Mr Ademola.

The court heard that the defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up.

Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde Fashola, and others at large obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Marley.

He sajd: “One of the vehicles in the musician’s motorcade hit the complainant’s vehicle from the back while he was throwing out money from his vehicle to his fans.