Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against hip hop artist Adeyemi Fashola, commonly known as ‘Naira Marley’, his two brothers and their cousin.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the four defendants.

Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24, and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, were the defendants in the case.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Marley was absent, but the other defendants were in court.