From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed charges against Dr Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo State.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted an Application by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to discontinue the charges levelled by one Chinyere Amuchinwa (née Igwegbe) stemming from her allegations against Ohakim relating to making her nude video, intimidation and a N500 million land transaction.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The development followed the withdrawal of the charges against the former Governor and Chinedu Okpareke by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The police had initially filed criminal charges against Ohakim over the alleged threat to the life of an Abuja-based woman, Ms Chinyere Amuchienwa.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While waiting for Ohakim to be arraigned in court, the police later filed a notice discountenancing the March 2021 suit, the same day the AGF informed the court that he had taken over the prosecution of Ohakim.

According to the charge, Ohakim and one Mr Chinedu Okpareke were alleged to have threatened to release a nude photograph of Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Specifically, Ohakim and Okpareke were dragged to the court by the police over allegations of threat to life and harassment of Amuchienwa.