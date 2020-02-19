Justice Salisu Garba of an FCT High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday, struck out an armed robbery charge filed against a taxi driver and a fruit seller for lack of diligent prosecution

The police charged Hayatu Ya’u, 29, and Manir Abdullahi, 26, with armed robbery in 2018.

Justice Garba discharged them and struck out the case following an application by defendant’s counsel, Mr Bello Wali, praying for their discharge.

“I am convinced that the prosecution was served severally but failed to appear and it is fair for the accused to gain their freedom.

“This is a gross violation of Section 36 of 1999 constitution as amended, consequently, the case is hereby struck out for lack of diligent prosecution,” Garba said.