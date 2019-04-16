Romanus Okoye

Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has struck out the suit filed by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Federal High Court judge, (Ilorin), Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogbia, for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the suit but the anti-graft agency has re-arrested her.

Justice Ajumogobia was charged by the EFCC with unlawful enrichment and breach of the code of practice.

The EFCC alleged that about $667,000 and N54 million were deposited into her personal and company accounts by clients and associates.

She was charged together with Godwin Obla, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

But the EFCC surrounded the premises of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja as soon as Justice Hakeem Oshodi ruled on the matter filed by the body.

The anti-graft agency later arrested Justice Ajumogobia while her co-defendant, Obla, left the court.

Before the arrest of Ajumogobia she alongside her husband was leaving the courtroom when she got information that officials of the agency had surrounded the court waiting to re-arrest and move her to Abuja. She returned to the courtroom but later walked out was arrested.

Stationed at the court premises for the operation was a white truck with registration number Abuja, BWR 63780.