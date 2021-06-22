From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out two separate suits challenging the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two suits were filed by a chieftain of the party, Hilliard Eta and Kalu Agu, a former APC Youth leader in Abia State.

The plaintiffs had in their separate actions sought an order of the court on the legality or otherwise of the June 17, 2020, National Executive Committee meeting which dissolved the NWC, and appointed a National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni.

But in his judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Taiwo held that the separate plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to institute the legal action.

Ruling on the preliminary objections filed by the defendants, the court held that the plaintiffs did not show nor prove how the dissolution of the NWC on June 17, 2020, by 16 of 20 members of APC NEC infracted on their civil rights and obligation more than any other member of the party.

‘There must be a nexus between a plaintiff and the cause of action,’ the court held.