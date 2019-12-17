Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN to appear before him on December 23, 2019, over the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Inyang Ekwo equally ordered the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi to appear before his court on the subject matter.

The two public officers are expected to show cause on why Sowore should not be released on bail, pending when they would file a charge against him if any.

The order was made sequel to an application by Sowore challenging his rearrest and continued detention by the DSS.

Sowore was rearrested on December 6, within the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja, barely few hours of coming out of a four months custody at the DSS.

However, Sowore in an ex-parte application dated December 15 and filed by his lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, is challenging his continued detention by the federal government.

However, when the matter was called on Tuesday, Justice Ekwo noted that he has seen all processes filed by the applicant and adjourned the case to December 23, 2019 for hearing.

The judge in addition ordered service of both the court processes and order on the respondents.

Sowore and one Olawale Bakare are standing trial on a 16 count charge bordering on treasonable felony, money laundering amongst others.

They pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100m and N30m respectively.

The DSS had refused to release them on bail even after the met their bail application, forcing Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to issue a 24 hours order for their release.

However, Sowore was rearrested on December 6, shortly after he was released on bail by the DSS over a yet to be disclosed offence.

In a three paragraphs further affidavit in support of the motion exparte, the applicant prayed the court for an order for the production of the applicant for an unconditional release in pursuant of the release order made by the court on November 6.

The application was predicated on the grounds that the applicant was arrested on August 2 without a warrant of arrest and was further detained from August 2 to 7, without an order of court thereby breaching his fundamental human rights.

The plaintiff further claimed that the respondents have failed or refused to obey the orders of Justices Taiwo Taiwo and Ijeoma Ojukwu both of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered his release on bail.

Sowore’s rearrest have continued to put the federal government in a bad light on the issue of respect for the rule of law.