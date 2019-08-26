Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to appear before it on Thursday over legal issues relating to the assets and properties of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari.

They are to come and show cause why they will not be restrained from freezing the bank accounts and or confiscating his immovable properties anywhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Nkeonye Maha made the order after listening to the arguments canvassed in a motion exparte by counsel for Yari, Mahmud Magaji (SAN).

The motion ex parte, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019, was brought pursuant to section 46(1) and (3) of the 1999 constitution and order 4 rule 3 and 4 of the fundamental rights (enforcement procedure) rules 2009.

Justice Maha equally ordered that the respondents be served with the court processes within 48 hours and adjourned further proceedings to Thursday this week.