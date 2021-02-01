From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it on February 4 over his alleged continued disobedience to a lawful order of the court.

The police boss, whose summon has been served on him at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, is to show cause in court why contempt charge should not be filed against him to commit him to prison.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu issued the summon against the IGP following the alleged refusal to reinstate a forcefully retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Mr Patrick Okoli.

A federal high court had voided and set aside the forceful retirement of Okoli from the force on the ground that due process of law was not followed in the purported retirement.

The court while ordering the reinstatement of the DCP Okoli imposed a fine of N10M as punitive cost against police authorities.

Although the police contested the high court judgment at the Court of Appeal, it lost as the appellate court affirmed the decision of the lower court.

In compliance with the Court of Appeal decision, DCP Okoli was reinstated via a letter and in another letter was again retired compulsorily by police authorities.

The police authorities were accused of toying with an order of court deliberately and leave of court to file contempt charge against the police chief was sought.

Justice Ijeoma, after listening to arguments canvassed by Mr Arinze Solomon Eggo, counsel to the applicant, issued an order directing the IGP to appear before her court on Thursday, February 4.

An enrol order signed by the Judge read in part:

‘An order of this court is hereby made mandating the Inspector General of Police to appear before this court on the 4th day of February 2021 at 9 am to show cause why a contempt proceeding should not be taken against the Inspector General of Police for refusal to obey the judgment of the Court in this matter which judgment was affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

‘This summons shall be served forthwith.’

The judge subsequently fixed February 4 for the IGP to appear before the court.