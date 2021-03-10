From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High court has issued a subpoena compelling the appearance of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) and former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu before it in respect of the trial of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina on alleged N2.1B fraud .

The subpoena signed on March 8 by Justice Okon Abang ,commanded Malami, Magu and eight others to appear in court on March 9,10 and 11 to testify in Maina’s defence.

The document addressed to Malami and Magu reads: “You are commanded in the name of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before this court at court 6, on 9th, 10th, 11th day of March 2021 at 9 o’clock and so from day to day till the above case is tied, to give evidence on behalf of the 1st defendant.”

Others who were also subpoenaed include Femi Falana;Mohammed Mustapha, Hassan Salihu, Mohammed Wakil, G.T Idris, Kenneth Amabem, Ibrahim Kaigama and the director of compliance, Central Bank of Nigeria.