A Federal High Court in Minna on Monday ordered the Commissioner of Police in Niger to appear before it and offer explanation over his failure to execute the bench warrant issued for the arrest of former Gov. Babangida Aliyu and Umar Nasko.

Justice Aminu Aliyu ordered the commissioner of police to appear with the two defendants in June 13, the next adjourned date unfailingly.

NAN reports that Aliyu and Nasko were due to appear in court on May 23 for re-arraignment over alleged N1.9bn fraud but failed to show up, prompting Justice Aliyu to issue a bench warrant against them.

When the matter came up today, Aliyu and Nasko were once again absent, with only counsel to the former gov. Olajide Ayodele (SAN) present in court.

Ayodele, however, said he would undertake to ensure his client is informed of the next adjourned date.

On his part, prosecution counsel, Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN), expressed surprise at the defendants’ absence without any cogent reason.

The case was adjourned until June 13.

(NAN)