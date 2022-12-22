From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja High Court has issued a restraining order and stay of the proceedings of the magistrate court proceedings in a criminal summons filed against the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The criminal summons was allegedly initiated by a Chinasa Nwaneri, a Special Assistant to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state on Special duties.

The allegations contained in the summons bordered on the revelation of alleged fraud by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the voter register in 18 States including Imo state by Ugochinyere.

In his ruling, Justice Hassan M. A Hassan suspended further proceedings on the matter pending the hearing of the application for judicial review filed by Ugochinyere.

The judge granted leave to the applicant for leave Justice Hass to seek certain orders by way of an order for certiorari including an order of prohibition directed against the respondents by themselves or acting jointly or through agents, prohibiting them from conducting any hearing or further proceedings against the Applicant in the matter of Nze Chinasa Nwaneri V Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, case No. WZ6/CR/30/2022, or on any facts constituting the same subject matter as that Case.

An order of injunction restraining each of the Respondents by themselves, jointly or through agents, from further, prosecuting the Applicant in the matter of Nze Chinasa Nwaneri V Mr Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu or in respect of any matter whose subject matter constitutes the same as the Case.

Ikenga will also seek to ask for an award of the sum of N50m only against the Respondents jointly and severally as General Damages for the unlawful prosecution, humiliation and embarrassment caused the Applicant and his business.

There has been series of actions in recent times to silence the opposition spokesperson since he made revelations about the voter register compromise popularly referred to as Omuma Magic wherein it was discovered that millions of fake registrations took place in at least 18 states of the federation. INEC has since deleted millions of such fake registrations and about 13 of its staff involved are undergoing disciplinary proceedings.

This is yet another judicial victory for Ikenga Ugochinyere in his battle to get to the House of Representatives which has seen him secure sixteen judicial victories.

The matter has been adjourned to January 3, 2023 for substantive hearing.