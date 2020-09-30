An Enugu State High Court presided over by Justice Cyprian Ajah has suspended the sitting of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry into the land dispute in Ugwuaji community, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The judge was ruling in a motion ex parte on Tuesday in Suit No. E/464M/2020 brought by the applicants, Paul Anike and Chinenye Maduekwe for themselves and on behalf of the people of Ogui Nike and Umunevo Ogui Nike community.

He ordered the respondents to stay all actions relating to the issue of ownership and or boundaries of the disputed land between Ogui Nike and Ugwuaji communities. The respondents include the six members of the panel namely, James Ikeyi, Godwin Ugwoke, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, Godwin Ishiwu, Chudi Ozokolo and Robinson Odo, being the first to sixth respondents.

Others are the Governor and the Attorney General of the state being the seventh and eight respondents respectively. The court also granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes and other processes on the first to sixth respondents by pasting the same at the front door of the entrance of the venue of their sitting at Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu.