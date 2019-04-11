The Federal High Court, Abuja has suspended delivery of judgment in a suit filed by an advocacy group, Legal Defence and Assistance Project, (LEDAP) seeking the sack of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and 55 other lawmakers.

LEDAP dragged Saraki and the 55 other lawmakers to court seeking a declaration that they were no longer members of the National Assembly having defected to other political parties before the expiration of their tenure.

The group, in their suit filed on Sept. 14, 2018, prayed the court for an interpretation of Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

This was with regards as to whether any member of the National Assembly who resigns from the political party that sponsored his election before the expiration of the term for which he was elected, automatically loses his seat in the assembly.

The group was also seeking a declaration that the lawmakers were no longer entitled to receive any remunerations due to a member of the National Assembly and that any of such remunerations after their date of defection be refunded to the Federal Government. LEDAP in the suit, also prayed the presiding members of the National Assembly to declare vacant, the seats of the defectors. They had argued the matter in court with only a counsel to the Senate President being represented once while the other defendants never sent representation. The court, being satisfied that the processes were served on all parties but they chose to disrespect the court and stay away, allowed the plaintiff to argue his case and fixed April 11 for judgment.

When the matter was called on Thursday for judgement, counsel to Saraki and the other lawmakers, Mr Mahmud Magaji, SAN, urged the court to tarry in delivering judgment to hear from the defence team in order to deliver a better informed judgment.