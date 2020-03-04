Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Jabi division, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered an interim suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi, who delivered the ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.

The court said it was wrong for the APC to continue to retain Oshiomhole as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.

The judge, therefore, ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party and directed the party to cease acknowledging him in that regard.

He also ordered the party to deny him access to the party secretariat.

The application was filed by Mustapha Salihu and five others through their counsel Oluwole Afolabi.

While Oshiomhole is the first respondent, the APC is the second respondent.

The plaintiffs in their application dated and filed on January 16 had contended that Oshiomhole is currently suspended by the party and has not challenged the suspension.

According to the plaintiff’s lawyer, Oshiomhole’s rights as a member is currently abated and cannot continue to act as chairman of the party.

He argued that Oshiomhole cannot continue to enjoy benefits from the APC in view of his suspension as a member of the party.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Damian Dodo, is the lawyer representing Oshiomhole and the APC.

Justice Danlami Senchi said that political parties must be bound by their constitutions, adding that since Oshiomhole had been evidently suspended by his ward and the suspension not challenged, he has no business parading himself as the National Chairman of his party.

Meanwhile, hearing in the substantive matter has been adjourned to April 7 and 8 by the judge.