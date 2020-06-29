Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has threatened to revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next date of hearing.

Sani is been prosecuted by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count criminal charge bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of USD$25,000.00 (Twenty-five Thousand United States Dollars) from Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors, Kaduna, under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to shield Dauda from an EFCC investigation and prompt the Commission to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa who is having an issue with Dauda.

At the resumed trial on Monday, defence counsel, AA Ibrahim informed the court that the defendant was not in court because his neighbour had just died of COVID-19, following which the Kaduna State Government placed a movement restriction in the area.

‘My Lord, the defendant is unavoidably absent in court today because one of his neighbours died of COVID-19, and the government of Kaduna State placed a restriction of movement in the area, hence making him absent. In the circumstance, we are pleading with the court to give us a date,’ he said.

Prosecuting counsel Abba Mohammed, who objected to the motion for adjournment, informed the court that he had two witnesses in court and one of them came from the same Kaduna Shehu Sani complained about.

Justice Ekwo thereafter adjourned the case till July 6, 7, 8 and 9 for the continuation of trial.