The equal pay lawsuit filed by the United States women’s national team has been dealt a major blow.

A judge granted summary judgment Friday in favor of the U.S. Soccer Federation, arguing that the USWNT’s claims of being paid less than their male counterparts were insufficient to warrant a trial.

The players on the USWNT had sued their boss, U.S. Soccer, last year alleging that the federation paid the U.S. men’s national team more due to gender discrimination. T

he USWNT, which was granted class certification, sought as much as $67 million in backpay.