Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Muhammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed February 6, 2020, for hearing of application seeking to stop final forfeiture of some houses linked to the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Liman had on October 21, fixed yesterday, for hearing of application from any interested persons to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal government of Nigeria, after granting the motion of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interim forfeiture of the said property.

The said property are located at 17 and 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Liman had granted the ex-parte motion for the interim forfeiture of the two houses and affidavit deposed to by Olamide Sadiq, which were argued by the lawyer to the EFCC, Nnaemeka Omewa.

In urging the court to forfeit the said property in the interim, Omewa had told the court that the property were suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of illicit funds by the former senate president.

After granting the motion exparte, Liman ordered also ordered the EFCC to publish the order of forfeiture of the two properties in a national Dailies 14 fourteen days for any interested party or parties to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The matter was adjourned till November 7, for report of compliance.

On November 7, the EFCC through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court of compliance with the court order and urged the court to make the interim order final.

However, at the resumed hearing of the yesterday, Liman was said to be in another jurisdiction of the court.

Consequently, Omewa and a lawyer from Saraki’s legal team, Mr. Deji .O, agreed that the case be adjourned till February 6, 2020.