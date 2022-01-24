By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Yellin Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, will on February 4, 2022, hear an application filed by Ekiti State Government praying the court to vacate a garnishee order nisi on its commercial bank accounts.

Justice Bogoro had granted the order in a suit filed by some local government councillors who claimed that they were illegally sacked in November 2010.

The applicant, Mr. Oladimeji Olugbenga Adewumi, had on behalf of himself and other democratically elected councillors sued Ekiti State government as judgment creditors.

Joined as defendants in the suit are: the Ekiti State government, the Attorney-General of Ekiti State, as well as some commercial banks in Nigeria.

In granting the order last year December, the court held:”That an Order Nisi is granted attaching all sums to the maximum of One N1billion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“That the order shall be served on the judgment debtors as well as the garnishees. All garnishees and the judgment debtors shall be put on notice. That this suit is hereby adjourned until Feb. 8, 2022.”

However, the state government through it’s Attorney General, Olawale Fapohunda (SAN), filed a motion to abridge time for hearing of the application seeking to vacate the order which was earlier adjourned till February 8, 2022 .

At the resumed hearing of suit on Friday, Fapohunda was not able to move the motion due to counter affidavit filed by the judgment creditors against the motion.

The AG, applied to the court to grant him short adjournment to response to the counter affidavit filed by the judgement creditor.

The judgement creditors’ counsel didn’t opposed the application and the court subsequently adjourned further hearing till February 4, 2022.