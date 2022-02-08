A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed February 28 to hear a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo fixed the date after counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), Idowu Awo, informed the court that his clients had a counter affidavit which had not been served on Kanu.

Awo, at the resumed hearing, prayed the court for more time to effect the service of the application on Kanu’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara.

But Opara described the request of the DSS lawyer as an attempt to continue to subject his client to solitary confinement and other inhuman treatments.

He argued that the counter affidavit by the DSS was already filed out of time.

He said even though the application was dated January 28 and counsel to the DSS had his contact, it was not served on him until now.

Also, the lawyer to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Simon Enock, informed that he had filed a motion for an extension of time to regularise their counter affidavit.

The application was neither opposed to by counsel to the IPOB leader, Opara, nor the DSS lawyer.

Justice Taiwo, who noted that the matter was coming before him for the first time, fixed the matter until February 28 for hearing.