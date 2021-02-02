By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed February 3, to rule on the application challenging suit instituted against the executive order of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles in six Local Government (LG) and nine Local Council Development AREA (LCDA).

The court fixed the date after listing to arguments of both the applicant and the state government.

It will be recalled that the use of motorcycle and tricycles was earlier restricted in six LG and nine LCDA by the state government.

One Olukoya Ogungbeje had filed the suit before the court, seeking to challenge the governor’s order on the restriction.

However, in opposing the suit the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, filed a notice of preliminary objection and counter affidavit.

In the counter affidavit state government held that the Executive Order restricting the use of Motorcycle and Tricycles was in accordance to the Law.

In his argument before the court, Onigbanjo prayed the court to

dismiss the originating summons, saying that the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles on major roads in the state was in line with the provisions of the Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Justice Liman after listening to both parties has subsequently, reserved judgment in the matter till tomorrow, February 3, 2021.