ByLukman Olabiyi

JUSTICE Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has fixed today , to rule on the application challenging suit instituted against the executive order of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, restricting the use of mo- torcycles and tricycles in six Local Gov- ernment (LG) and nine Local Council Development AREA (LCDA) .

The court fixed the date after listen- ing to arguments of both the applicant and the state government.

The use of motorcycle and tricycles was earlier restricted in six LGAs and nine LCDAs by the state government.

A legal practitioner ,Olukoya Ogung- beje, had filed the suit before the court, seeking to challenge the governor’s or- der on the restriction.

However, in opposing the suit the state Attorney-General and Commis- sioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onig- banjo SAN, filed a notice of prelimi- nary objection and counter affidavit.

In the counter affidavit the state gov- ernment held that the Executive Order restricting the use of Motorcycle and Tricycles was in accordance with the Law.

In his argument before the court, Onigbanjo, prayed the court to dismiss the originating summons, saying that the restriction of motorcycles and tri- cycles on major roads in the state was in line with the provisions of the Trans- port Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Justice Liman after listening to both parties has subsequently, reserved judgment in the matter till today.